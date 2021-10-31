October 31, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN), Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Waste Connections (WCNResearch Report), Yum! Brands (YUMResearch Report) and Grand Canyon Education (LOPEResearch Report).

Waste Connections (WCN)

BMO Capital analyst Devin Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Waste Connections on October 29 and set a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $136.01, close to its 52-week high of $136.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 75.5% success rate. Dodge covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SNC-Lavalin Group, Russel Metals, and Stantec.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Waste Connections with a $145.84 average price target, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on October 21, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

Yum! Brands (YUM)

In a report issued on October 29, Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $124.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 65.0% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Papa John’s International, and Brinker International.

Yum! Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.50, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Buy rating on Grand Canyon Education on October 29 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $79.70, close to its 52-week low of $75.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 71.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, AMN Healthcare Services, and Strategic Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grand Canyon Education is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $103.33, representing a 19.1% upside. In a report issued on October 22, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

