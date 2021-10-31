Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN), Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Waste Connections (WCN – Research Report), Yum! Brands (YUM – Research Report) and Grand Canyon Education (LOPE – Research Report).

Waste Connections (WCN)

BMO Capital analyst Devin Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Waste Connections on October 29 and set a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $136.01, close to its 52-week high of $136.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 75.5% success rate. Dodge covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SNC-Lavalin Group, Russel Metals, and Stantec.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Waste Connections with a $145.84 average price target, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on October 21, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

Yum! Brands (YUM)

In a report issued on October 29, Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $124.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 65.0% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Papa John’s International, and Brinker International.

Yum! Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.50, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Buy rating on Grand Canyon Education on October 29 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $79.70, close to its 52-week low of $75.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 71.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, AMN Healthcare Services, and Strategic Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grand Canyon Education is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $103.33, representing a 19.1% upside. In a report issued on October 22, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

