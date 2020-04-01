April 1, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA) and Premier (NASDAQ: PINC)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBAResearch Report), Papa John’s International (PZZAResearch Report) and Premier (PINCResearch Report).

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

In a report released today, A.J. Rice from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.11, close to its 52-week low of $40.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 51.5% success rate. Rice covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Service International, and Genesis Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance with a $56.14 average price target.

Papa John’s International (PZZA)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Silberman from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Papa John’s International, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Silberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.9% and a 29.0% success rate. Silberman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Jack In The Box, and Domino’s Pizza.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Papa John’s International with a $64.25 average price target, representing a 21.4% upside. In a report released today, MKM Partners also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $64.00 price target.

Premier (PINC)

In a report released yesterday, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Premier, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 75.0% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tivity Health, Hms Holdings, and Teladoc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Premier is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.88, a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

, , ,
