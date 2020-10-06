October 6, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) and ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ: ALXO)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ViacomCBS (VIACResearch Report) and ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXOResearch Report).

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Mitchelson from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on ViacomCBS, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 63.0% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Dish Network, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ViacomCBS with a $29.13 average price target, representing a 1.3% upside. In a report issued on October 1, Loop Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Buy rating on ALX Oncology Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 54.2% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ALX Oncology Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.75, implying a 61.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

