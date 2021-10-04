October 4, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) and Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Vectrus (VECResearch Report) and Wendy’s (WENResearch Report).

Vectrus (VEC)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Vectrus, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 57.9% success rate. Gomes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Voyager Digital (Canada), and One Stop Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vectrus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.00.

Wendy’s (WEN)

In a report released today, Peter Saleh from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Wendy’s. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Saleh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 75.0% success rate. Saleh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Texas Roadhouse, and Kura Sushi USA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wendy’s with a $27.35 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

