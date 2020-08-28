August 28, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) and ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ: ALXO)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vail Resorts (MTNResearch Report) and ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vail Resorts (MTN)

Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken maintained a Buy rating on Vail Resorts yesterday and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $225.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Chaiken is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 85.4% success rate. Chaiken covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Wyndham Destinations, and Marriot Vacations.

Vail Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $211.14.

ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Buy rating on ALX Oncology Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 50.8% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ALX Oncology Holdings with a $56.40 average price target, which is a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

