Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: US Foods Holding (NYSE: USFD) and Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on US Foods Holding (USFD – Research Report) and Owens & Minor (OMI – Research Report).

US Foods Holding (USFD)

In a report released yesterday, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on US Foods Holding, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 67.1% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Performance Food Group, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for US Foods Holding with a $25.67 average price target.

Owens & Minor (OMI)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Owens & Minor, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 52.6% success rate. Valiquette covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as American Renal Associates Holdings, Tenet Healthcare, and Universal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owens & Minor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.38.

