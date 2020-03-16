March 16, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: United Parcel (NYSE: UPS) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on United Parcel (UPSResearch Report) and Grand Canyon Education (LOPEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

United Parcel (UPS)

In a report released today, Thomas Wadewitz from UBS maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel, with a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Wadewitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 49.6% success rate. Wadewitz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Parcel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $120.00, which is a 39.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $119.00 price target.

Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Grand Canyon Education, with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.18, close to its 52-week low of $66.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 61.8% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Nielsen Holdings, and TransUnion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Grand Canyon Education with a $118.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

