Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH), Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) and MSCI (NYSE: MSCI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH – Research Report), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH – Research Report) and MSCI (MSCI – Research Report).

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

In a report issued on February 21, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.52, close to its 52-week high of $72.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 73.8% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Texas Roadhouse has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $67.00, which is a -6.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix maintained a Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line on February 21 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.97, close to its 52-week low of $45.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 53.5% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Royal Caribbean, and Wynn Resorts.

Norwegian Cruise Line has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.40, which is a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

MSCI (MSCI)

In a report issued on February 21, Manav Patnaik from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on MSCI, with a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $309.08, close to its 52-week high of $335.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 74.5% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Laureate Education, Factset Research, and Nielsen Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MSCI is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $310.50, which is a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Atlantic Equities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $340.00 price target.

