Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH), ARAMARK Holdings (NYSE: ARMK) and Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH – Research Report), ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK – Research Report) and Alaska Air (ALK – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 65.0% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Performance Food Group, and Brinker International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Roadhouse is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.53, representing a 18.0% upside. In a report issued on April 23, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $44.00 price target.

ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK)

In a report released yesterday, Manav Patnaik from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on ARAMARK Holdings, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 71.0% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Laureate Education, and Nielsen Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARAMARK Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.78, implying a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Alaska Air (ALK)

In a report released yesterday, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Alaska Air, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 58.4% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alaska Air is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.11.

