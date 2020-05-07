Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA) and Kar Auction Services (NYSE: KAR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TEGNA (TGNA – Research Report) and Kar Auction Services (KAR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

TEGNA (TGNA)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on TEGNA today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.91, close to its 52-week low of $9.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.6% and a 42.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TEGNA with a $15.00 average price target.

Kar Auction Services (KAR)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Kar Auction Services today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.30, close to its 52-week low of $9.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 39.0% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kar Auction Services with a $19.20 average price target, implying a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $19.00 price target.

