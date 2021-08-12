Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK), Equifax (NYSE: EFX) and ARAMARK Holdings (NYSE: ARMK)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TaskUs (TASK – Research Report), Equifax (EFX – Research Report) and ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK – Research Report).

TaskUs (TASK)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on TaskUs on August 10 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.40, close to its 52-week high of $40.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 76.6% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TaskUs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.75, implying a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Equifax (EFX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Hold rating on Equifax on August 10 and set a price target of $272.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $261.32, close to its 52-week high of $264.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Grand Canyon Education, and Nielsen Holdings.

Equifax has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $261.00.

ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Hold rating on ARAMARK Holdings on August 10 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 69.8% success rate. Wittmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Concrete Pumping Holdings, Construction Partners, and Jacobs Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ARAMARK Holdings with a $40.17 average price target, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

