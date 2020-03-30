March 30, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) and Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tapestry (TPRResearch Report) and Designer Brands (DBIResearch Report).

Tapestry (TPR)

In a report released today, Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Tapestry. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.91, close to its 52-week low of $10.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.2% and a 39.6% success rate. Boruchow covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Signet Jewelers, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

Tapestry has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.93, which is a 90.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Designer Brands (DBI)

Wells Fargo analyst Tom Nikic downgraded Designer Brands to Sell today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Nikic is ranked #4768 out of 6213 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Designer Brands with a $9.33 average price target.

