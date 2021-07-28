Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Trueblue (NYSE: TBI) and Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Starbucks (SBUX – Research Report), Trueblue (TBI – Research Report) and Medpace Holdings (MEDP – Research Report).

Starbucks (SBUX)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks yesterday and set a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $126.03, close to its 52-week high of $126.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 74.6% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Texas Roadhouse.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Starbucks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $133.36, representing a 5.8% upside. In a report issued on July 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Trueblue (TBI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained a Buy rating on Trueblue yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 81.5% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Ceridian HCM Holding, and ManpowerGroup.

Trueblue has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50.

Medpace Holdings (MEDP)

In a report released yesterday, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Medpace Holdings, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 64.0% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Medpace Holdings with a $190.00 average price target.

