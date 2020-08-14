Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) and GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on SpartanNash Co (SPTN – Research Report) and GFL Environmental (GFL – Research Report).

SpartanNash Co (SPTN)

In a report released today, Kelly Bania from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on SpartanNash Co, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bania is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 60.3% success rate. Bania covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Albertsons Companies, Dollar General, and Kroger Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SpartanNash Co with a $21.50 average price target, a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

GFL Environmental (GFL)

BMO Capital analyst Devin Dodge maintained a Buy rating on GFL Environmental today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.58, close to its 52-week high of $23.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 67.1% success rate. Dodge covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Business Partners, Waste Connections, and SNC-Lavalin Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GFL Environmental is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.39, implying a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

