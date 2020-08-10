August 10, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) and Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SP Plus (SPResearch Report) and Quotient Technology (QUOTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

SP Plus (SP)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on SP Plus, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.27, close to its 52-week low of $14.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SP Plus with a $29.00 average price target.

Quotient Technology (QUOT)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Quotient Technology today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 51.4% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and Corelogic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quotient Technology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.65, representing a 13.8% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

