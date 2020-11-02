November 2, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) and R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Six Flags (SIXResearch Report) and R1 RCM (RCMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Six Flags (SIX)

KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress maintained a Buy rating on Six Flags today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Andress is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Andress covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Callaway Golf, Malibu Boats, and Mattel.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Six Flags with a $23.13 average price target, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on October 30, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

R1 RCM (RCM)

KeyBanc analyst Donald Hooker maintained a Buy rating on R1 RCM today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.92, close to its 52-week high of $18.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Hooker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 65.7% success rate. Hooker covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Livongo Health, and Inovalon.

R1 RCM has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019