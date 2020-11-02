Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) and R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Six Flags (SIX – Research Report) and R1 RCM (RCM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Six Flags (SIX)

KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress maintained a Buy rating on Six Flags today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Andress is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Andress covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Callaway Golf, Malibu Boats, and Mattel.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Six Flags with a $23.13 average price target, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on October 30, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

R1 RCM (RCM)

KeyBanc analyst Donald Hooker maintained a Buy rating on R1 RCM today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.92, close to its 52-week high of $18.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Hooker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 65.7% success rate. Hooker covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Livongo Health, and Inovalon.

R1 RCM has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.25.

