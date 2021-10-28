Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) and Universal Music Group (Other OTC: UMGNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Sharps Compliance (SMED – Research Report) and Universal Music Group (UMGNF – Research Report).

Sharps Compliance (SMED)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Hold rating on Sharps Compliance today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 62.7% and a 52.1% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Capstone Green Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sharps Compliance with a $14.50 average price target.

Universal Music Group (UMGNF)

In a report released today, Richard Eary from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Universal Music Group, with a price target of EUR27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.35, close to its 52-week high of $29.50.

Eary has an average return of 6.0% when recommending Universal Music Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Eary is ranked #601 out of 7713 analysts.

Universal Music Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.96, representing a 5.8% upside. In a report issued on October 20, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR27.50 price target.

