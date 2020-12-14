December 14, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) and Telos (NASDAQ: TLS)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Shake Shack (SHAKResearch Report) and Telos (TLSResearch Report).

Shake Shack (SHAK)

In a report released today, Andrew Charles from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Shake Shack, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.36, close to its 52-week high of $88.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Charles is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 68.9% success rate. Charles covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Jack In The Box, and Domino’s Pizza.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shake Shack is a Hold with an average price target of $70.85.

Telos (TLS)

Telos received a Buy rating and a $26.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 63.4% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Telos has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.10, implying a 50.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

