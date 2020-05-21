May 21, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ: SIC) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Select Interior Concepts (SICResearch Report) and Universal Technical Institute (UTIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Select Interior Concepts, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.09, close to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 45.6% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Orion Group Holdings, and Bluelinx Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Select Interior Concepts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.90.

Sharma has an average return of 8.4% when recommending Universal Technical Institute.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #2137 out of 6612 analysts.

Universal Technical Institute has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.67.

