May 7, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) and Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Scorpio Tankers (STNGResearch Report) and Nexstar Media Group (NXSTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.3% and a 38.2% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Koppers Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Scorpio Tankers with a $34.71 average price target, representing a 54.7% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

In a report released today, Zachary Silver from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Nexstar Media Group, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.7% and a 32.9% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Sinclair Broadcast.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nexstar Media Group with a $100.00 average price target, representing a 37.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

