May 7, 2020   Analyst News, Services

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: RPC (NYSE: RES) and Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on RPC (RESResearch Report) and Groupon (GRPNResearch Report).

RPC (RES)

In a report released today, Marshall Adkins from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on RPC, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.15, close to its 52-week low of $1.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Adkins is ranked #6365 out of 6523 analysts.

RPC has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.54.

Groupon (GRPN)

In a report released today, Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Groupon, with a price target of $0.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Groupon with a $1.40 average price target.

