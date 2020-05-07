Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: RPC (NYSE: RES) and Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on RPC (RES – Research Report) and Groupon (GRPN – Research Report).

RPC (RES)

In a report released today, Marshall Adkins from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on RPC, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.15, close to its 52-week low of $1.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Adkins is ranked #6365 out of 6523 analysts.

RPC has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.54.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Groupon (GRPN)

In a report released today, Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Groupon, with a price target of $0.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Groupon with a $1.40 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.