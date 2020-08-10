Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Republic Services (NYSE: RSG), Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) and MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Republic Services (RSG – Research Report), Cinemark Holdings (CNK – Research Report) and MGM Resorts (MGM – Research Report).

Republic Services (RSG)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Republic Services, with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Republic Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.33, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.94, close to its 52-week low of $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 42.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cinemark Holdings with a $16.56 average price target, a 49.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

MGM Resorts (MGM)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on MGM Resorts today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 57.2% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MGM Resorts with a $18.00 average price target, which is a -19.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.