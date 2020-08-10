August 10, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Republic Services (NYSE: RSG), Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) and MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Republic Services (RSGResearch Report), Cinemark Holdings (CNKResearch Report) and MGM Resorts (MGMResearch Report).

Republic Services (RSG)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Republic Services, with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Republic Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.33, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.94, close to its 52-week low of $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 42.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cinemark Holdings with a $16.56 average price target, a 49.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

MGM Resorts (MGM)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on MGM Resorts today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 57.2% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MGM Resorts with a $18.00 average price target, which is a -19.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

