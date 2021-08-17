August 17, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: RELX plc (Other OTC: RLXXF), Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) and Elis SA (Other OTC: ELSSF)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on RELX plc (RLXXFResearch Report), Jack In The Box (JACKResearch Report) and Elis SA (ELSSFResearch Report).

RELX plc (RLXXF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Daniel Kerven reiterated a Buy rating on RELX plc on July 30 and set a price target of p2300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.25, close to its 52-week high of $30.70.

Kerven has an average return of 17.9% when recommending RELX plc.

According to TipRanks.com, Kerven is ranked #1253 out of 7623 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RELX plc with a $30.20 average price target, implying a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £22.50 price target.

Jack In The Box (JACK)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan reiterated a Hold rating on Jack In The Box on August 5 and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 63.8% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jack In The Box is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.69, representing a 23.4% upside. In a report issued on August 4, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Elis SA (ELSSF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Dominic Edridge maintained a Buy rating on Elis SA on August 6 and set a price target of EUR19.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Edridge is ranked #4442 out of 7623 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Elis SA with a $22.82 average price target, representing a 27.2% upside. In a report issued on July 22, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR19.30 price target.

