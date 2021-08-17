Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: RELX plc (Other OTC: RLXXF), Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) and Elis SA (Other OTC: ELSSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on RELX plc (RLXXF – Research Report), Jack In The Box (JACK – Research Report) and Elis SA (ELSSF – Research Report).

RELX plc (RLXXF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Daniel Kerven reiterated a Buy rating on RELX plc on July 30 and set a price target of p2300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.25, close to its 52-week high of $30.70.

Kerven has an average return of 17.9% when recommending RELX plc.

According to TipRanks.com, Kerven is ranked #1253 out of 7623 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RELX plc with a $30.20 average price target, implying a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £22.50 price target.

Jack In The Box (JACK)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan reiterated a Hold rating on Jack In The Box on August 5 and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 63.8% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jack In The Box is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.69, representing a 23.4% upside. In a report issued on August 4, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Elis SA (ELSSF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Dominic Edridge maintained a Buy rating on Elis SA on August 6 and set a price target of EUR19.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Edridge is ranked #4442 out of 7623 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Elis SA with a $22.82 average price target, representing a 27.2% upside. In a report issued on July 22, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR19.30 price target.

