Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) and ARAMARK Holdings (NYSE: ARMK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ralph Lauren (RL – Research Report) and ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ralph Lauren (RL)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Ralph Lauren, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.4% and a 38.3% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Tiffany & Co.

Ralph Lauren has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.45, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on ARAMARK Holdings today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.84, close to its 52-week high of $47.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 51.8% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Destinations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARAMARK Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.00.

