April 13, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Quotient Technology (QUOTResearch Report) and Accel Entertainment (ACELResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Quotient Technology (QUOT)

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy rating on Quotient Technology today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.31, close to its 52-week high of $17.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 56.4% success rate. Frankel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Avid Technology, Brightcove, and Harmonic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quotient Technology with a $17.50 average price target.

Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on Accel Entertainment today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 60.3% and a 67.0% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boingo Wireless, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

Accel Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.75, implying a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

