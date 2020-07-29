July 29, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: PRGX Global (NASDAQ: PRGX) and McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PRGX Global (PRGXResearch Report) and McDonald’s (MCDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

PRGX Global (PRGX)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on PRGX Global today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 43.9% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PRGX Global with a $8.25 average price target, a 63.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.25 price target.

McDonald’s (MCD)

In a report released today, Lauren Silberman from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s, with a price target of $214.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $196.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Silberman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 56.6% success rate. Silberman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for McDonald’s with a $209.68 average price target, representing a 4.2% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Longbow Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

