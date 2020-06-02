June 2, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) and Gibson Energy (Other OTC: GBNXF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pembina Pipeline (PBAResearch Report) and Gibson Energy (GBNXFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

In a report released today, Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline, with a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 41.8% success rate. Fong covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as PrairieSky Royalty, Abraxas Petroleum, and Birchcliff Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pembina Pipeline with a $28.49 average price target, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$37.00 price target.

Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

In a report released today, John Bereznicki from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy, with a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.08.

Bereznicki has an average return of 11.8% when recommending Gibson Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is ranked #6463 out of 6657 analysts.

Gibson Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.13, implying an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

