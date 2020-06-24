June 24, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and ABM Industries (NYSE: ABM)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Peloton Interactive (PTONResearch Report), FedEx (FDXResearch Report) and ABM Industries (ABMResearch Report).

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.88, close to its 52-week high of $55.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 56.6% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Oxford Industries, and Stitch Fix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Peloton Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.29, which is a -7.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

FedEx (FDX)

J.P. Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained a Hold rating on FedEx yesterday and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $139.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ossenbeck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 69.6% success rate. Ossenbeck covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Kansas City Southern, and Werner Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FedEx with a $142.00 average price target, representing a 2.5% upside. In a report issued on June 11, Daiwa also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

ABM Industries (ABM)

KeyBanc analyst Sean Eastman maintained a Buy rating on ABM Industries today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.3% success rate. Eastman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Waste Connections, Quanta Services, and Team.

ABM Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.75, which is a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, C.L. King also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019