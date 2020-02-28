Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) and Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Patterson Companies (PDCO – Research Report) and Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP – Research Report).

Patterson Companies (PDCO)

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Sell rating on Patterson Companies yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 47.2% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, AmerisourceBergen, and Molina Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Patterson Companies with a $24.00 average price target.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Hold rating on Hoegh LNG Partners yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.87, close to its 52-week low of $11.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.2% and a 38.5% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, BP Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50.

