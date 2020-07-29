Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA) and IMAX (NYSE: IMAX)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Papa John’s International (PZZA – Research Report) and IMAX (IMAX – Research Report).

Papa John’s International (PZZA)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Papa John’s International today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $91.13, close to its 52-week high of $96.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.7% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Papa John’s International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.78, implying a -6.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Longbow Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

IMAX (IMAX)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on IMAX, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 55.7% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMAX with a $15.58 average price target.

