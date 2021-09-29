Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA) and Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Papa John’s International (PZZA – Research Report) and Flux Power Holdings (FLUX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Papa John’s International (PZZA)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Papa John’s International, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $125.19, close to its 52-week high of $132.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 60.2% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Cheesecake Factory.

Papa John’s International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.45, a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Flux Power Holdings (FLUX)

In a report released yesterday, Allen Klee from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Flux Power Holdings, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.21, close to its 52-week low of $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.8% and a 29.0% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Biotricity.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flux Power Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.