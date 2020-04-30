Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC), Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) and Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Norfolk Southern (NSC – Research Report), Lantronix (LTRX – Research Report) and Yum! Brands (YUM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Norfolk Southern, with a price target of $197.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $180.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 62.3% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Norfolk Southern with a $185.81 average price target, representing a 4.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Lantronix (LTRX)

Needham analyst Richard Valera assigned a Buy rating to Lantronix today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Lantronix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Yum! Brands (YUM)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Buy rating on Yum! Brands today and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $87.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Yum! Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.00, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

