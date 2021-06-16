June 16, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) and Lions Gate Entertainment Class A (NYSE: LGF.A)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Noodles & Co (NDLSResearch Report) and Lions Gate Entertainment Class A (LGF.AResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Noodles & Co (NDLS)

In a report issued on April 30, Andy Barish from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Noodles & Co, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.21, close to its 52-week high of $13.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 59.2% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Bloomin’ Brands, and El Pollo LoCo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Noodles & Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.50, which is a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, C.L. King also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Lions Gate Entertainment Class A (LGF.A)

Barrington analyst James Goss maintained a Buy rating on Lions Gate Entertainment Class A on May 28 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.82, close to its 52-week high of $20.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 47.3% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Sirius XM Holdings.

Lions Gate Entertainment Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.25, representing a 7.1% upside. In a report issued on June 1, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

