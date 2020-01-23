January 23, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) and McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on National Vision Holdings (EYEResearch Report) and McDonald’s (MCDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

National Vision Holdings (EYE)

In a report released today, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.79, close to its 52-week high of $38.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 68.4% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for National Vision Holdings with a $39.83 average price target, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

McDonald’s (MCD)

Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $212.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 69.5% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Brinker International, and Conagra Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for McDonald’s with a $222.00 average price target, which is a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $233.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

