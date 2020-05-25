Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: MTY Food Group (Other OTC: MTYFF) and CAE (NYSE: CAE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on MTY Food Group (MTYFF – Research Report) and CAE (CAE – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

MTY Food Group (MTYFF)

In a report released today, Michael Glen from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on MTY Food Group, with a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.90, close to its 52-week low of $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Glen is ranked #4956 out of 6621 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MTY Food Group is a Hold with an average price target of $17.86.

CAE (CAE)

TD Securities analyst Tim James maintained a Hold rating on CAE today and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.56.

James has an average return of 7.1% when recommending CAE.

According to TipRanks.com, James is ranked #1428 out of 6621 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CAE with a $15.51 average price target, representing a -0.9% downside. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$19.00 price target.

