Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: MINI), Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) and TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Mobile Mini (MINI – Research Report), Nielsen Holdings (NLSN – Research Report) and TAL Education Group (TAL – Research Report).

Mobile Mini (MINI)

In a report released today, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Mobile Mini, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 65.3% success rate. Wittmann covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, Aecom Technology, and Quanta Services.

Mobile Mini has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN)

In a report released today, Matthew Thornton from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Nielsen Holdings, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.12, close to its 52-week low of $17.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Thornton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 48.5% success rate. Thornton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Activision Blizzard, and Rubicon Project.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nielsen Holdings with a $22.00 average price target, representing a 20.0% upside. In a report issued on February 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

TAL Education Group (TAL)

In a report released today, Ds Kim from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on TAL Education Group, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.00, close to its 52-week high of $59.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 72.2% success rate. Kim covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Genting Malaysia Bhd, Genting Singapore, and Genting Berhad.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TAL Education Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.87.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.