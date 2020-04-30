April 30, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ: MLCO), Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Rollins (NYSE: ROL)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCOResearch Report), Comcast (CMCSAResearch Report) and Rollins (ROLResearch Report).

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Buy rating on Melco Resorts & Entertainment yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 54.4% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Melco Resorts & Entertainment with a $24.73 average price target, implying a 53.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.50 price target.

Comcast (CMCSA)

In a report released today, Gregory McNiff from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Comcast, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.78.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiff is ranked #2222 out of 6561 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comcast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.08, implying a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Rollins (ROL)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Rollins today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 51.1% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rollins is a Hold with an average price target of $37.50.

