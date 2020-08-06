August 6, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Medifast (NYSE: MED), Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ: SIC) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Medifast (MEDResearch Report), Select Interior Concepts (SICResearch Report) and Penn National Gaming (PENNResearch Report).

Medifast (MED)

B.Riley FBR analyst Kara Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Medifast today and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $182.68, close to its 52-week high of $183.54.

Anderson has an average return of 29.3% when recommending Medifast.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #650 out of 6873 analysts.

Medifast has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $200.00.

Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Select Interior Concepts, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.2% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Orion Group Holdings, Alta Equipment Group, and Bluelinx Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Select Interior Concepts with a $7.00 average price target.

Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Sell rating on Penn National Gaming today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.39, close to its 52-week high of $40.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Penn National Gaming is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.20.

