Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Mediaset España (Other OTC: GETVF), Worldline (Other OTC: WRDLY) and Teleperformance (Other OTC: TLPFY)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mediaset España (GETVFResearch Report), Worldline (WRDLYResearch Report) and Teleperformance (TLPFYResearch Report).

Mediaset España (GETVF)

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza upgraded Mediaset España to Hold on September 3 and set a price target of EUR3.35. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.70, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

Egusquiza has an average return of 40.6% when recommending Mediaset España.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #6404 out of 6903 analysts.

Mediaset España has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.72, implying a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR3.40 price target.

Worldline (WRDLY)

Kepler Capital analyst Laurent Daure maintained a Hold rating on Worldline on September 2 and set a price target of EUR68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #2878 out of 6903 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Worldline with a $89.68 average price target.

Teleperformance (TLPFY)

Kepler Capital analyst David Cerdan maintained a Buy rating on Teleperformance on September 2 and set a price target of EUR275.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $150.70, close to its 52-week high of $158.68.

Cerdan has an average return of 21.9% when recommending Teleperformance.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerdan is ranked #5842 out of 6903 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teleperformance is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $323.20, which is an 117.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR285.00 price target.

