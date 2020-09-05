Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Mediaset España (Other OTC: GETVF), Worldline (Other OTC: WRDLY) and Teleperformance (Other OTC: TLPFY)By Carrie Williams
Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mediaset España (GETVF – Research Report), Worldline (WRDLY – Research Report) and Teleperformance (TLPFY – Research Report).
Mediaset España (GETVF)
Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza upgraded Mediaset España to Hold on September 3 and set a price target of EUR3.35. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.70, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.
Egusquiza has an average return of 40.6% when recommending Mediaset España.
According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #6404 out of 6903 analysts.
Mediaset España has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.72, implying a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR3.40 price target.
Worldline (WRDLY)
Kepler Capital analyst Laurent Daure maintained a Hold rating on Worldline on September 2 and set a price target of EUR68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.15.
According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #2878 out of 6903 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Worldline with a $89.68 average price target.
Teleperformance (TLPFY)
Kepler Capital analyst David Cerdan maintained a Buy rating on Teleperformance on September 2 and set a price target of EUR275.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $150.70, close to its 52-week high of $158.68.
Cerdan has an average return of 21.9% when recommending Teleperformance.
According to TipRanks.com, Cerdan is ranked #5842 out of 6903 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Teleperformance is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $323.20, which is an 117.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR285.00 price target.
