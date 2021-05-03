May 3, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD), ARAMARK Holdings (NYSE: ARMK) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on McDonald’s (MCDResearch Report), ARAMARK Holdings (ARMKResearch Report) and Adtalem Global Education (ATGEResearch Report).

McDonald’s (MCD)

In a report issued on April 30, David Palmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $236.08, close to its 52-week high of $236.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 68.8% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Kraft Heinz, and Hershey Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for McDonald’s with a $260.19 average price target, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Hold rating on ARAMARK Holdings on April 29 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 70.7% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Healthcare Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARAMARK Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.80.

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

In a report issued on April 29, Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Adtalem Global Education, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 72.2% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grand Canyon Education, Nielsen Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adtalem Global Education with a $48.00 average price target.

