Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) and Waste Management (NYSE: WM)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on McDonald’s (MCDResearch Report) and Waste Management (WMResearch Report).

McDonald’s (MCD)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Saleh from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s, with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $242.73, close to its 52-week high of $249.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Saleh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 73.0% success rate. Saleh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for McDonald’s with a $269.40 average price target, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Wells Fargo also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $276.00 price target.

Waste Management (WM)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Hold rating on Waste Management on October 26 and set a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $155.15, close to its 52-week high of $164.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 70.1% success rate. Manthey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Builders Firstsource.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Waste Management with a $163.43 average price target, representing a 2.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $153.00 price target.

