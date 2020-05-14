Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) and Frank’s International (NYSE: FI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Marriott International (MAR – Research Report) and Frank’s International (FI – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Marriott International (MAR)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Powell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 44.9% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Marriott International with a $91.73 average price target, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Frank’s International (FI)

In a report released yesterday, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Frank’s International, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.88, close to its 52-week low of $1.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.5% and a 36.3% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Frank’s International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.