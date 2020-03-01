March 1, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) and Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Marriott International (MARResearch Report) and Churchill Downs (CHDNResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Marriott International (MAR)

J.P. Morgan analyst Joseph Greff maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International on February 28 and set a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Greff is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 60.1% success rate. Greff covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Extended Stay America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marriott International is a Hold with an average price target of $141.00, a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

In a report issued on February 28, Daniel Politzer from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Churchill Downs, with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Politzer is ranked #1249 out of 5933 analysts.

Churchill Downs has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $148.00.

