Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) and Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Marriott International (MAR – Research Report) and Churchill Downs (CHDN – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Marriott International (MAR)

J.P. Morgan analyst Joseph Greff maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International on February 28 and set a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Greff is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 60.1% success rate. Greff covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Extended Stay America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marriott International is a Hold with an average price target of $141.00, a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

In a report issued on February 28, Daniel Politzer from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Churchill Downs, with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Politzer is ranked #1249 out of 5933 analysts.

Churchill Downs has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $148.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.