Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) and Halliburton (NYSE: HAL)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ManpowerGroup (MANResearch Report) and Halliburton (HALResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

ManpowerGroup (MAN)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on ManpowerGroup yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $72.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 62.2% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ManpowerGroup with a $76.67 average price target, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, C.L. King also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Halliburton (HAL)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Halliburton yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.4% and a 27.3% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Halliburton has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.10, which is a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

