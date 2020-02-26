February 26, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) and CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lowe’s (LOWResearch Report) and CDK Global (CDKResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lowe’s (LOW)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 68.0% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Lumber Liquidators, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lowe’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $142.11, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

CDK Global (CDK)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on CDK Global, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 44.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Cardtronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CDK Global with a $64.25 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

