April 19, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Loblaw Companies (Other OTC: LBLCF), CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Loblaw Companies (LBLCFResearch Report), CVS Health (CVSResearch Report) and Burlington Stores (BURLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Loblaw Companies (LBLCF)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Buy rating on Loblaw Companies on April 16 and set a price target of C$86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.73.

Nattel has an average return of 7.7% when recommending Loblaw Companies.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is ranked #1629 out of 6481 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Loblaw Companies with a $57.74 average price target, a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$88.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CVS Health (CVS)

In a report issued on April 16, Anton Hie from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.36.

Hie has an average return of 0.5% when recommending CVS Health.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #4490 out of 6481 analysts.

CVS Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.42, a 28.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores on April 17 and set a price target of $184.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $182.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -25.4% and a 20.5% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Urban Outfitters, and TJX Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Burlington Stores with a $218.33 average price target, implying a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019