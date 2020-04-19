Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Loblaw Companies (Other OTC: LBLCF), CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Loblaw Companies (LBLCF – Research Report), CVS Health (CVS – Research Report) and Burlington Stores (BURL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Loblaw Companies (LBLCF)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Buy rating on Loblaw Companies on April 16 and set a price target of C$86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.73.

Nattel has an average return of 7.7% when recommending Loblaw Companies.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is ranked #1629 out of 6481 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Loblaw Companies with a $57.74 average price target, a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$88.00 price target.

CVS Health (CVS)

In a report issued on April 16, Anton Hie from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.36.

Hie has an average return of 0.5% when recommending CVS Health.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #4490 out of 6481 analysts.

CVS Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.42, a 28.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores on April 17 and set a price target of $184.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $182.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -25.4% and a 20.5% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Urban Outfitters, and TJX Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Burlington Stores with a $218.33 average price target, implying a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

