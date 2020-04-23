Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) and Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Las Vegas Sands (LVS – Research Report) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix maintained a Buy rating on Las Vegas Sands yesterday and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 50.4% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Penn National Gaming, and Royal Caribbean.

Las Vegas Sands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.39, which is a 47.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Baker Hughes Company yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.8% and a 35.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baker Hughes Company with a $18.38 average price target, which is a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

