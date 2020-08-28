August 28, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Kar Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kar Auction Services (KARResearch Report) and The Hackett Group (HCKTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Kar Auction Services (KAR)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Kar Auction Services today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 50.9% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Liquidity Services, and Ritchie Bros.

Kar Auction Services has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50, a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Northcoast Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $22.00 price target.

The Hackett Group (HCKT)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on The Hackett Group, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 51.9% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The Hackett Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

