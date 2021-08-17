August 17, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H), XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) and PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PMVP)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hyatt Hotels (HResearch Report), XpresSpa Group (XSPAResearch Report) and PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVPResearch Report).

Hyatt Hotels (H)

In a report issued on August 15, Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Hyatt Hotels, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 52.3% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hyatt Hotels with a $81.06 average price target, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on August 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.



XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on XpresSpa Group today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 48.1% success rate. Buck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Lightpath Technologies.

XpresSpa Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)

Evercore ISI analyst Joshua Schimmer maintained a Buy rating on PMV Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 53.8% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PMV Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.67, which is an 88.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

