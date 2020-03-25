March 25, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Hms Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hms Holdings (HMSYResearch Report) and Netflix (NFLXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Hms Holdings (HMSY)

In a report released yesterday, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Hms Holdings, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -14.1% and a 25.0% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tivity Health, Premier, and Teladoc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hms Holdings with a $34.00 average price target.

Netflix (NFLX)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Mitchelson from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Netflix, with a price target of $440.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $351.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 53.1% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Dish Network, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netflix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $382.90, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

